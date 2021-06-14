Gravitas: Alliance of Democracies gears up to challenge China

Jun 14, 2021, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The West is gearing up to confront China. The G7 is taking on China on three fronts - Wuhan Virus origins, Human Rights & the Belt & Road debt trap. While NATO leaders are gearing up to declare China a security risk. Palki Sharma tells you more.
