Gravitas: Afghanistan: Has the Salma Dam fallen to the Taliban?

Aug 14, 2021, 12:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Has the India-built Salma Dam fallen to the Taliban? A Twitter account - believed to be affiliated with the Taliban claims that the men who were guarding the dam "surrendered" to the Taliban. Palki Sharma tells you more.
