Gravitas: A new chapter in India - Bangladesh ties

Dec 12, 2020, 12.10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Next week, Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina will virtually re-open an India-Bangladesh cross-border rail route after 55 years. WION's Palki tells you how India and Bangladesh are ready to kick off a new phase in their partnership.
