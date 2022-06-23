Gravitas: 5.9 Magnitude earthquake kills 1,000 in Afghanistan

Published: Jun 23, 2022, 01:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
A 5.9 magnitude quake has killed over 1,000 people in Afghanistan. The tremors have reduced scores of homes to rubble. The Taliban has launched relief Ops, but its struggling due to a lack of resources. Palki Sharma reports.
Read in App