Gravitas: 50 Indian cough syrups found to be sub-standard
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 06, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
50 Indian cough syrups are under scrutiny for being sub-standard. The companies that sell these products have failed quality tests. Bhairavi Singh tells you more.
