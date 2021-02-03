'Gotta live that childhood memory again' - New Yorkers go sledding in Central Park snow

Feb 03, 2021, 06.30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
As people across the U.S. Northeast were digging themselves out on Tuesday (February 2) after a powerful storm blanketed parts of the region with more than 2 feet of snow, New Yorkers went sledding in Central Park.
