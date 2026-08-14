/Gorkhas Rise in Nepal, Demand Return to Indian Army | GRAVITAS

The prolonged Iran war is putting growing pressure on the US military’s weapons stockpile, with reports indicating significant losses of drones and the rapid use of key munitions. According to the report cited in the segment, the US military has lost 45 MQ-9 Reaper drones, roughly a quarter of its fleet. The losses come alongside heavy expenditure of Tomahawk cruise missiles, Patriot interceptors and other long-range weapons. The depletion is raising questions over US military readiness, future operations and Washington’s ability to sustain a prolonged conflict. Analysts are also warning that replenishing some advanced weapons could take considerable time. Meanwhile, reports surrounding conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln have added another layer of pressure, although US military officials have disputed claims of deaths aboard the carrier. As weapons stocks decline and public concerns grow, the Iran war is becoming an increasingly difficult test for the Trump administration.