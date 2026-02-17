/Global Trade Shift: ASEAN+3 Leads Global Electronics Market, China Tops Imports

Published: Feb 17, 2026, 13:30 IST | Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 13:30 IST
The ASEAN+3 countries have overtaken the United States in global electronics demand, with half of exports flowing to China. The surge highlights the shifting dynamics in global trade, manufacturing, and supply chains, as Asia consolidates its position as a major electronics hub. Analysts point to increased production capabilities, strategic trade partnerships, and rising consumer demand across the region. The trend is expected to reshape global markets, influence investment decisions, and challenge traditional Western dominance in technology exports.