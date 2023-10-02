Global framework for chemicals and waste

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
A new global framework has been adopted to reduce environmental risks from chemicals and waste. At a UN conference, countries set concrete targets to prevent exposure to hazardous chemicals and phase out the most harmful ones. The new framework was agreed upon at the fifth international conference on chemicals management in Bonn, Germany.

