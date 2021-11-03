Giant kites fly in Guatemala as part of Day of the Dead festivities

Nov 03, 2021, 06:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
With giant kites soaring the skies, the Guatemalan community of Santiago Sacatepequez commemorated its traditional ‘Day of the Dead’ celebration. Hand-made out of paper with striking designs, the 20-meter-kites took months to complete.
