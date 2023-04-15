Germany reckons with lengthy nuclear demolition job

All power plants, coal, gas & nuclear, have a finite life. Beyond a certain period, it is not economically feasible to operate them. Generally, early nuclear plants were designed for a life of about 30 years. While newer plants are designed for 40 to 60 years of operating life. At the end of the life of any power plant, it needs to be decommissioned, cleaned up & demolished. The work of dismantling a nuclear power plant is painstaking. Germany's last three nuclear reactors will go fully offline by mid-April. They will enter the slow process of decommissioning.