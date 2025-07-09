LOGIN
Published: Jul 09, 2025, 15:30 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 15:30 IST
Germany accuses China of laser targeting aircraft
Germany summoned the Chinese ambassador to the foreign ministry on Tuesday after saying China's military had laser targeted a German aircraft taking part in an EU operation in the Red Sea.

