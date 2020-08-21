German air ambulance lands in Russia seeking to collect flight data | WION-DW Partnership

Aug 21, 2020, 06.35 PM(IST)
Follow Us
A German air ambulance thought to have been sent to collect stricken Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny from a hospital in Siberia and take him for treatment in Germany has landed in the Siberian city of Omsk, flight tracking data showed on Friday.