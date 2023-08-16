Gangs have seized control of 80% of Port-Au-Prince

Haiti is in danger and urgently in need of assistance. The security situation in Haiti today is comparable to countries at war. Since the assassination of former President Jovenel Moise in July 2021, emboldened gangs have seized control of 80% of the Haitian capital. Some 200 gangs operate with impunity in the Port-Au-Prince Metropolitan area. Kidnappings, loot, rape & Killings have sowed terror in communities already suffering endemic poverty. On the 7th of August, thousands of protesters took to the streets of the Haitian capital, Port-Au-Prince. They were demanding protection from violent gangs pillaging neighbourhoods in Port-Au-Prince and beyond. Mohammed Saleh brings you this report.