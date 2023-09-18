G7 nations to launch Russian diamond ban to target war funding

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
G7 nations are announcing a ban on Russian diamond imports. They're pushing ahead with the plan to ban these imports in a bid to target Russia's ability to finance its war in Ukraine. But the move will have ripple effects on global markets and will hurt other nations, especially India.

