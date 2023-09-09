G20 Summit 2023: Will G20 be called G21? G20 admits African Union as a permanent member

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
The G20 bloc is becoming G21 with the induction of the African Union as a member. The African Union formally took its seat as a new member of the G20. Will G20 be called G21 now?

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos