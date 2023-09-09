G20 Summit 2023: India's president Murmu to host dinner

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
An ambitious project aiming at promoting economic growth and political collaboration, President Joe Biden and his supporters announced plans to establish a rail and maritime corridor connecting India with the Middle East and Europe on Saturday. Biden stated, "This is a significant thing. This is a really important matter. The corridor would improve digital connectivity, convey energy resources, and increase trade. According to Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, it would consist of India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Israel, and the European Union.

