G20: India will go out of it's way to help shoot films in Jammu & Kashmir: Amitabh Kant

G20 tourism meeting is being held in India Srinagar which is the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. Today was the first day of the event that has been touted as the historic moment for the union territory in a bit to promote film tourism in the region the three-day event is said to be an opportunity to showcase the cultural heritage of Kashmir. And according to reports close to 60 delegates from G20 member countries attended the event on Monday morning the working group meeting was held amid tight security in the region this is the first key event since the abrogation of article 370 which was scrapped scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.