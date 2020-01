On Saturday at the Holy Shrine of Imam Moussa al-Qadim in Baghdad, Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and the head of the elite force Irani Major-General Kasli Soleimani were cremated, both of them were in Baghdad on Friday when they were killed in US drone attack outside the airport. #SoleimaniFuneral #Iraq #QasemSoleimani #Soleimani #US #Iran #DonaldTrump #WION