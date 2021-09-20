French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin completes 600-meter walk on slackline in Paris

Sep 20, 2021, 07:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin performs between the Eiffel Tower and Theatre National de Chaillot in Paris. "It was not as easy as I thought," he says after completing the 600-meter walk on a slackline.
