French court upholds ban on Muslim abayas in schools, says 'no serious harm'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
The abaya, a loose-fitting robe popular among Muslim women and girls, will no longer be permitted to be worn in state-run schools in France. According to the 34-year-old minister, a letter stating that "secularism is not a constraint, it is a liberty" was handed to the girls whose admittance was denied on Monday.

