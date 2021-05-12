LIVE TV
France says little time left to revive Iran nuke deal
May 12, 2021, 05:25 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
France said on Tuesday that there had been some progress in negotiations related to Iran's compliance on nuclear issues, but warned that there remained a lot still to do within a short time frame if efforts to revive a 2015 accord were to succeed.
