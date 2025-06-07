LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /France: PM Modi's virtual address at summit, says 'disaster resilience requires innovative finance'
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 07, 2025, 19:06 IST | Updated: Jun 07, 2025, 19:06 IST
France: PM Modi's virtual address at summit, says 'disaster resilience requires innovative finance'
Videos Jun 07, 2025, 19:06 IST

France: PM Modi's virtual address at summit, says 'disaster resilience requires innovative finance'

Prime Minister Modi delivers a virtual address at a summit in France, emphasising the need for innovative financing to build global disaster resilience. Watch!

Trending Topics

trending videos