France has strategic interest in Indian ocean: Commanding officer, Chevalier Paul

The Commanding officer of French Naval ship Chevalier Paul, Captain Antoine Vibert has said that," France has number of strategic interests in Indian ocean". Since then, then Chevalier Paul has taken part in several deployments and has in particular escorted the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle during its February to June 2021 deployment in the eastern Mediterranean, the Gulf and the Indian Ocean wherein it took part in anti-ISIS operations. Speaking to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent, Sidhant Sibal, Captain Antoine Vibert said," we protect typically an aircraft carrier as the Charles de Gaulle but we can escort any other high value unit". The Chevalier Paul, a Horizon-class air defense destroyer is currently deployed in the Indian Ocean as part of France’s permanent military presence in the region. Ahead of its port call in Mumbai, the Chevalier Paul took part in an Indo-French air and naval exercise on 16-17 November off the coast of Maharashtra and Gujarat. This exercise brought together French Mirage 2000 and Rafale jets from the Abu Dhabi airbase, and IAF and Indian Navy aircraft with the goal of carrying out highly complex air attack and defense drills.