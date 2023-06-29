France court upholds football hijab ban
France's top court has said that the country's Football Federation is entitled to ban hijabs in professional matches the Court ruled against a group of Muslim players who had appeared against the ban a French Football Federation ban has for players from wearing headscarfs and other religious symbols in official matches as well as in competitions it organizes it is not in line with the recommendations of the FIFA which authorizes players to compete at International level with headstuffs.