Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 08, 2025, 07:51 IST | Updated: Jun 08, 2025, 07:51 IST
France & Costa Rica co-host UNOC3 in Nice, over 100 heads of state & government to participate

The Third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3), co-hosted by France and Costa Rica, brings together over 100 heads of state, scientists, and activists to accelerate action for ocean protection. With the ocean's health critical to the planet's future, this summit aims to drive global commitments and solutions to preserve marine ecosystems.

