Fossil remains of ichthyosaur discovered in Britain | Sea Dragon

Jan 11, 2022, 10:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Discovered in a reservoir in the county of Rutland, in the English East Midlands, the specimen is the largest and most complete ichthyosaur fossil ever found in the UK, measuring nearly 33 feet in length and with a skull weighing one ton.
Read in App