Published: May 19, 2025, 08:37 IST | Updated: May 19, 2025, 08:37 IST
Videos May 19, 2025, 08:37 IST
Former US President Joe Biden Diagnosed With Aggressive Prostate Cancer
Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, his office said in a statement on Sunday.
Biden, 82, was diagnosed on Friday after experiencing urinary symptoms, and he and his family are reviewing treatment options with doctors, according to the statement.