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'Flavour First' trend makes healthy food more appealing

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 16:20 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 16:20 IST
The "flavour first" trend improves the appeal of healthy food by prioritizing rich, bold tastes and sensory satisfaction over strict nutritional deprivation.

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