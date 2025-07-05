LOGIN
Published: Jul 05, 2025, 13:30 IST | Updated: Jul 05, 2025, 13:30 IST
First visit by an Indian PM to Argentina in over five decades
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Argentina in the first bilateral visit by an Indian PM in 57 years. He had previously visited the country in 2018 to attend the G20 Summit.

