Finland General Elections 2023: Leader of National Coalition Party Petteri Orpo claims victory
The head of Finland's right-wing opposition National Coalition Party, Petteri Orpo, declared victory in the closely contested parliamentary vote on Sunday. Orpo addressed his followers and declared, "We got the biggest mandate." According to election statistics from the justice ministry, his party appeared to be on track to win the most seats in parliament, 48 out of a total of 200, with 20.5% of the vote.