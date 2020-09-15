Fineprint: Putin Promises $1.5 billion loan to Lukashenko

Sep 15, 2020, 10.45 PM(IST)
Talks between Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi have ended. The talks lasted more than 4 hours. Putin has promised a $1.5 billion loan to Lukashenko.