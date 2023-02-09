Fiji's Deputy PM Prasad speaks to WION, says 'Fiji considers India an old friend'
Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister Biman Chand Prasad spoke about his country scrapping the recent security pact with China. He explained that his country, "believes in universal values of freedom, democracy, human rights, rule of law, good governance and we are identifying countries those uphold those values" even as he pointed out to his country's ties with Beijing which is a "global power, it has its own system, own ways of doing things".