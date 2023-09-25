Farmers turn to tech to combat declining bee population

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
With the help of BloomX's technology, two crops—avocadas and blueberries—can be pollinated even in areas with extremely low bee populations. The "Robee," the company's flagship product, initially resembles a big push-along lawnmower. It has two protruding mechanical arms on either side.

