Extremist attacks on the rise in Burkina Faso, Burkina marks one year of coup

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
As hundreds of his followers protested in the capital on the first anniversary of the coup, the head of Burkina Faso's military junta announced on Friday that the elections they had promised would only take place if the security situation permitted. In Ouagadougou, supporters gathered at the Place de la Nation and waved Burkinabe flags. Some people carried placards bearing images of the youthful acting president, Captain Ibrahim Traore.

