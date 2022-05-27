Exclusive: Jon Hamm on working with Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

Known for his immensely popular series 'Mad Men', Jon Hamm has created a niche fan base for himself. The actor recently spoke to WION about his new film 'Top Gun: Maverick' co-starring Tom Cruise. Cruise reprises his role as Pete 'Maverick' Micthell from the 1986 classic 'Top Gun' in the 2022 sequel. Hamm plays Vice Admiral Cyclone in the film who is a nemesis to Cruise's character. During the interview, Hamm also spoke about his association with India, how he got to see how Bollywood films are made and how he would love to collaborate in India in the near future.