/Europe’s energy race gets more expensive

European nations are scrambling to secure critical fuel supplies ahead of the upcoming winter season as energy costs escalate sharply. Highlighting the intense international race, a supertanker carrying diesel from South Korea is making an extraordinary 12,000-mile journey to Europe. Meanwhile, European buyers are competing aggressively in global spot markets for scarce liquefied natural gas (LNG). The intensifying bidding war threatens rising household heating bills, higher transport costs, and broader economic inflation across the continent. Watch for full coverage.