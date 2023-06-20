Europe recorded 2.3° Celsius hotter temperature last year | Climate-Change
Floods, heat waves, incessant rain, and climate change is the driving force behind all the extreme weather conditions throughout the globe and it is significantly affecting Europe which is now the fastest-warming continent in the world. The World Meteorological Organization and the European Union's Climate Change Service laid out a new report which states that Europe should brace for deadly heat waves as the continent recorded 2.3 degrees Celsius hotter temperature last year.