EU seeks to protect sensitive tech from Chinese buyers

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
The European Union is going to unveil a list of sensitive technologies that it seeks to protect from Nations that pose harm to its security and engage in blackmailing. The move by the EU is reported as a response to Chinese sanctions on member Nation Lithuania over its ties with Taiwan.

