LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /EU sanctions target Chinese banks facilitating trade
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 18, 2025, 18:59 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 18:59 IST
EU sanctions target Chinese banks facilitating trade
Videos Jul 18, 2025, 18:59 IST

EU sanctions target Chinese banks facilitating trade

The European Union just unveiled its most stringent sanctions against Russia yet, marking the 18th such package since the war in Ukraine started. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos