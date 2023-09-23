EU antitrust body fines Intel

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
The European Union's antitrust regulator has fined US tech giant Intel for a two-decade-old anti-competition practice of blocking rivals from entering the European market. The EU watchdog has fined Intel nearly 400 million dollars for paying HP, Acer and Lenovo to halt or delay rival products between November 2002 and December 2006.

