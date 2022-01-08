Ethiopian government announces Amnesty for a number of high-profile political prisoners

The Ethiopian government has announced Amnesty for a number of high-profile political prisoners. This includes pardons for people from the opposition like the Tigray people's liberation front, as well as the Ormo ethnic group. It is important to note that these pardons come in the backdrop long-drawn conflict in northern Ethiopia after fighting broke out in November 2020 after months of tensions with the TPLF. The conflict are witnessing a period of cessation. After Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Helmed the recapture of a host of key towns from the Tigray people's liberation front.