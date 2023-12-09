Essequibo: Is Venezuela's Maduro starting an oil war in South America?

Tension is steadily rising between Venezuela and Guyana ever since the former has renewed its claim on Essequibo- an oil-rich region in Guyana. Maduro's government held a referendum in which 95% of the voters backed their country's claim over Essequibo. Guyana called the referendum a threat. This did not stop Maduro from asking his country's oil companies to start issuing licenses for oil extraction in the Guyanese territory. The U.S. has taken a side, and the International Court of Justice has given an order. Is an oil war brewing? Listen in to Vikram Chandra.