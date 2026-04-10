/El Nino Shock: Himachal Sees Rare April Snow, Farmers Fear Losses

Published: Apr 10, 2026, 23:15 IST | Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 23:15 IST
Unseasonal snowfall and heavy rains have hit Himachal Pradesh in April, raising alarms among farmers and residents. Experts link the unusual weather to the El Niño effect, which is disrupting normal climate cycles. Crops are at risk, livelihoods are under threat, and the sudden shift highlights how vulnerable hill states are to climate variability. Farmers now fear significant losses as weather patterns grow increasingly unpredictable.