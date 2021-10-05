Dubai Expo 2020 installation bathes visitors in surreal waterfalls

Oct 05, 2021, 08:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Expo 2020 Dubai has unveiled one of its must-see attractions: 'Surreal' is new water feature that towers more than four stories high. It was designed by Los Angeles, California-based water feature firm WET.
