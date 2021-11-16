Dubai Air Show: WION in an exclusive conversation with IAF Tejas pilot

Nov 16, 2021, 10:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and Sarang Helicopter Display Teams showcased "superior flying skills" at the Dubai Air Show on Sunday. Here's an exclusive conversation with the IAF Tejas pilot.
Read in App