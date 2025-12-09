LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Donald Trump lashes out at EU for fining Musk's X platform

Donald Trump lashes out at EU for fining Musk's X platform

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 09, 2025, 21:19 IST | Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 21:19 IST
Donald Trump lashes out at EU for fining Musk's X platform
U.S. President Donald Trump called a fine imposed on Elon Musk’s social media company X by European Union tech regulators “a nasty one” and said he did not understand how they could justify the move.

Trending Topics

trending videos