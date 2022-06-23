Digital poverty is a thing. Do you know what it is?

From education to business, the world is moving onto online platforms, leading to massive growth in the information and communication technology (ICT) industry. The internet, what was once a luxury, has become an essential utility. But many countries still don't have access to the latest technology and some regions don't have access to high-speed internet. This digital divide between the rich and poor is widening, causing "digital poverty". Digital poverty simply means a lack of ICTs. Reports have noted that it might be a feature of any population segment, whether or not economically poor.