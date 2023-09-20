Did Ukraine wrongly blame Russia for market strike? | 'Missile fired by Ukrainian BUK system'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
A missile strike on a market in the Ukrainian town of Kostiantynivka in the eastern region of Donetsk on September 6 killed 16 people. Zelenksy blamed Russia, but was it the result of a Ukrainian air defence missile going off course? The Ukrainian President implored world leaders gathered at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday to stand united against Russia's invasion.

