Did Babar Azam's captaincy cost Pakistan the match vs South Africa?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 07:55 AM IST
Pakistan slumped to their fourth-straight defeat at the ICC ODI World Cup as South Africa edged the 1992 winners by one wicket in Chennai. A contentious umpire's call may have decided the match, but fans have also questioned Babar Azam's captaincy. Was Babar Azam not aggressive enough in the crunch moments? 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore breaks down his captaincy with WION Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.

